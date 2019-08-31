Strategic direction remains the same with IHC Máximo on board – GFF’s Forde

By Franklin Wilson

The strategic direction of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) would not be altered but rather remain on track even with the introduction and appointment of Interim Head Coach, Brazilian, Márcio Máximo.

These were the words of President of GFF President Wayne Forde who spoke with the media yesterday morning following the official introduction of Máximo to the press.

“It is not by any means a restart; I think what would be new is that with every new head coach they bring their own playing philosophy, their own model so you may see some of that of course along the technical lines. But in terms of the strategic direction of the GFF for the Golden Jaguars brand, it remains the same.”

Forde said that Guyana wants to be present in every major international and major competition: “We want to go back to the Gold Cup for a second time, we want to do exceptionally well at CNL, so those goals remain right there; the coach is fully aware of those goals.”

Acknowledging that Coach Máximo might have varying methodologies of how he approaches those goals, Forde insisted that the GFF is set on creating a successful Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) programme.

Boasting that his administration has more than tripled national teams engagements in both male and female segments of the sport more than any other, Forde said the challenge is to finance these engagements.

“We are asked to deliver six successful games in the space of three months, anyone that has had any association with football would understand the financial and the logistical challenges that that would bring to us.”

From a technical perspective, Forde noted that they are now seeing the fruits of their youth development programme citing the success of the Under-17 Girls and the Under-15 Boys.

“From a national team stand point we’ve obviously elevated the professionalism of the programme, we’re all standing on a surface that was completed a few months ago, we now have a home of our own so all of the key components in ensuring that we give ourselves the best chance to succeed are fundamentally there.

Are we where we want to be? Absolutely not, but I think the indicators are very clear that we are pushing ahead in the right direction, football is not a short term fix it will take a couple of years to get to where we need to be but if we wanted to make an assessment of where we were to where we are right now, I think the difference is night and day.”

Forde took the opportunity to thank former Head Coach Michael Johnson for the work he has done to advance Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Programme during his tenure: “The records will show for the rest of Guyana’s football existence that Coach Johnson took the Guyana Golden Jaguars to the Gold Cup, the team performed credibly and we now have to build on that success.”

Georgetown Football Association

With the inactivity in the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) still a front burner issue, Forde informed that efforts are currently being made to have this association sorted out by having elections.

The federation had appointed an Interim Management Committee headed by Trevor Williams to sort out the association.

“We’re hoping that by the middle of next week those notices will go out, part of our challenge with Georgetown is getting the key stake holders, meaning the clubs to come at the table consistently and discuss the issues and help chart a way forward for them.

We have no other choice but to do our part to ensure that there is a new body in place and we will do our part as we have done in the past to support that body to get them back to some semblance of activity.”