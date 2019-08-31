Registration opens for KMPA’s 3rd Junior Olympic Games

In a release to the media, the King Medas Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Foundation has informed that registration is open for the third annual Junior Olympic games and the process can be completed on the organisation’s newly renovated website; www.kmpasport.org.

Just six weeks remains before the anticipated event runs off and the organisers are pleading for early registration by prospective participants since no late applications will be accepted. The registration fee is $1,000.

The release further explained that the website has a lot of information on how the programme which will run from October 3-6 at the Lusignan Community Centre ground will be run.

The hosting of junior Olympic Games, that is a non-profit event, is a very costly venture and the KMPA Foundation has expressed gratitude to their many sponsors that includes Banks DIH, ANSA Mcal, Prince Shipping, Ministry of Presidency, Ministry of Education allied Arts Division, Sybils Bakery, Shelmac Photo Studio, Prodigal, Basil Bradshaw Radio and TV Shows, Kaieteur News and Radio Station, Springer Shipping, MTA Members of the Signal Department, STARR Party Rentals, Payless Variety Stores, Roger Springer family, the Medas-King and Adonis Families, Channel 2 Safe TV and Imran Cement Shop Enmore.