NSC donates to Deaf Football team

Aug 31, 2019 Sports 0

National Sports Commission, Director of Sports, Christopher Jones, made timely donation to The Guyana Deaf Association Football team recently return to Guyana after a successful tour to Suriname.

Two members of the team collecting the gears from Christopher Jones.

Members of the Deaf Football team pay a courtesy call on DOS Christopher Jones.

The team also paid a courtesy call to Jones on their return to Guyana. The DOS presented football gear to the players while congratulating them and encouraging them to reach for higher heights.

