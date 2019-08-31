NSC donates to Deaf Football team

Latest update August 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
National Sports Commission, Director of Sports, Christopher Jones, made timely donation to The Guyana Deaf Association Football team recently return to Guyana after a successful tour to Suriname.
The team also paid a courtesy call to Jones on their return to Guyana. The DOS presented football gear to the players while congratulating them and encouraging them to reach for higher heights.
Aug 31, 2019The Williams Industries International Race meet that is being organised by the Bushy Park Motorsport Inc. (BPMI) speeds off this weekend in Barbados and Team Guyana, which consists of five...
Aug 31, 2019
Aug 31, 2019
Aug 31, 2019
Aug 31, 2019
Aug 31, 2019
After I read in the media that Eric Phillips of SARA (he has since resigned) said that he cannot disclose the names of the... more
A standup comedian observed that these days politicians are not emerging from the ranks of the people. Instead, they are... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Michelle Bachelet is a torture survivor. She was arrested in 1975 by the late dictator Augusto Pinochet’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]