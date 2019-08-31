Miner remanded for killing mother of his children

With a bandage around his throat, 54-year old Sherlock James was escorted into the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was remanded by Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer for allegedly murdering the mother of his children

The accused, who is said to have slashed his own throat after the vicious attack, was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on August 21, 2019, at Lot 68 Nabaclis Side Line Dam, East Coast Demerara, he murdered forty-four-year-old Vinette Headley-James.

According to information, the couple and their children reside at Lot 68, Side Line Dam, Nabaclis. A few days prior to the incident, James allegedly confronted his wife about having an affair, and assaulted her before fleeing.

However, James returned the next day and saw his wife, Vinette Headley-James, putting his clothes in the yard. He allegedly warned his spouse he would kill her if she continued to put out his belongings.

When she ignored the threats, James allegedly picked up a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his wife to her neck. She succumbed at the Dr. C.C. Nicholson Hospital.

Police later found the suspect lying in the couple’s backyard with what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound to the neck.

He was placed under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was treated for his injuries and guarded by a member of the Guyana Police Force until he was discharged from the hospital and then placed into custody.

James was unrepresented in court. His matter was transferred to Magistrate Fabayo Azore, and he is scheduled to reappear in the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court on October 9.