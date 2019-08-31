Guyana paying fuh de FPSO

When people pay fuh something is dem own. If me son go to a car dealer and sign up fuh a car but I pay for it in de end de car is me own, even if me son go to court to challenge.

Is de same thing wid a house. Nuff people get property because dem file fuh prescriptive rights because dem was living in de property fuh years and paying all de taxes.

Exxon find oil in Guyana and decide to mek wha people call FPSO—Floating Production Storage and Offloading. That is something that dem does pump de oil into. When it full dem does sail it to wheh dem does sell de oil and empty it.

Dem boys hear Guyana pay fuh de FPSO that Exxon mek in Singapore. Suh how come Guyana don’t own it? Even if Guyana ain’t pay for it as yet according to people in de oil business, de money to mek de FPSO going to Guyana account then de vessel is Guyana own and Exxon should pay rent.

Of course nuff people finding fault wid dem oil contract but if Soulja Bai did do wha Jagdeo use to do nobody woulda know anything bout dem contract. He was de one who decide that every contract should be made public because de government don’t believe in confidentiality clause.

Some of Soulja Bai supporters wonder if he didn’t dig a hole fuh he self but most people know that it was a good thing. Jagdeo promise sweeping changes but dem boys know that he wouldn’t touch dem oil contract. In fact, people believe one of de sweeping changes gun be to keep all contracts secret.

Dem boys want to know what else dem paying for and wouldn’t own. In fact, dem might find that dem buying Exxon which would not be a bad thing because Guyana can do well wid that company.

Talk half and claim what you paying for.