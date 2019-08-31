GRDB fraud case… Prosecution seeks to recall witness that may implicate former accountant

By Trishan Craig

As one of the trials against former accountant for the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Peter Ramcharran, draws to a close, Special Prosecutor Patrice Henry yesterday entered an application to recall one of his witnesses.

Ramcharran faces 39 charges of fraudulent conversion and misappropriation, which allegedly took place between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2015. He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges which involved tens of millions of dollars. The total is said to be over $400M.

There are 17 charges of keeping fraudulent accounts, 16 for fraudulent appropriation and five for the falsification of accounts. One of the matters is before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Prosecutor Henry, who is working for the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) entered a submission to recall his witness, Ravern Liverpool, who is the Human Resources Officer for GRDB.

In her testimony she had given evidence regarding the appointment, annual leave and resignation of the defendant. The prosecutor wishes to recall her and tender documents to show the leave history of the defendant, which shows how he allegedly committed the fraud during such time.

Attorney-at-law, Sase Gunraj, who is representing the defendant, objected to this application to recall the witness as he claims there is no relevance to her return. However, the prosecutor is contending that Liverpool is the only person who can accurately speak on the subject matter of documents, hence his application to recall her.

The matter was then adjourned until September 3, 2019 where Magistrate McLennan will rule on the application to recall the witness.

Ramcharran, 30, of Lot 32 Area ‘G’ Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was brought before the court after eluding the hearings for almost two years while in Canada.

In Canada, Ramcharran had first applied for refugee status. After he was turned down in December, he sought a review of his extradition process but this, too, was turned down. In 2017, the Chief Magistrate had issued an arrest warrant for him.

The GRDB found itself in the spotlight after a forensic audit of that entity revealed among some of the “anomalies” found were loans without proper paperwork or promissory notes.

From about 2009 to 2015, Guyana, under the administration of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, had entered a multi-billion-dollar oil-for-rice arrangement where GRDB was clearing out for farmers.

However, millions of dollars of those monies were reportedly siphoned off via third-party arrangements, including rental of ships and other sweetheart deals for a few millers. SOCU is investigating other aspects of the audit report.