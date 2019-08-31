Latest update August 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Triangular love affair surrounds couple burnt in mining camp

Aug 31, 2019 News 0

As police continue to hunt for the individual who set a miner and Brazilian woman alight in a Mazaruni camp, a woman claiming to be the miner’s real reputed wife has turned up to present a motive for the attack.

from left in photo are the miners sister, Rehanna Atkinson, his aunt, and common-law wife Regina Stanislaus at the GPHC

The badly burnt miner, Lyndon Joseph inside the Burns Unit at the GPHC.

The woman, accompanied by individuals claiming to be related to the injured miner, Lyndon Joseph , turned up at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Joseph and his companion Maria Pereira Da Silva, a Brazilian, had been admitted.
They were first treated at the Bartica Hospital and they are listed as critical.
While an article carried in this publication named da Silva as Joseph’s reputed wife, the woman who turned up at the GPHC showed photographs of herself and Joseph, with whom she reportedly has three children.
The woman, who identified herself as Regina Stanislaus, said she would normally travel to and from the interior, to spend time with Joseph.
She said she was somewhat surprised last week, when he told her that she would have to travel out since he was employing a new cook.
She said she complied and was eagerly awaiting his arrival which was scheduled for yesterday, since he had indicated that he would do his last ‘wash down’ and join her and the three kids to go shopping for their back to school items in Georgetown.
The woman said she was shocked to receive news of the attack on Joseph. She said she hurried to the Bartica Hospital, and was able to talk to Joseph before he soon after, lost the ability to speak.
She said that she gathered information that the individual who carried out the attack was a friend of Da Silva’s, and that James also knew his attacker.
According to reports at around, 04:30 hrs on Thursday, Lyndon Joseph, 35 of Karrau Village and his companion Maria Pereira Da Silva, a Brazilian national, awoke to find themselves engulfed in flames. It was said that the two were at a birth night celebration some distance from the camp when Joseph received word that a man was in his camp.
Joseph and Da Silva reportedly rushed back to the camp, where Joseph ‘broadsided’ the intruder with a cutlass.
Reports indicate that the suspect returned some time later when the couple was asleep on a mattress and after dousing them with gasoline, lit them both afire, before escaping.
Police are scouring the area for the suspect.

