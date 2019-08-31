Latest update August 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Lone bandit shoots, robs Macorp customer

Aug 31, 2019 News 0

A lone bandit shot and robbed a man identified as Ron Gomes yesterday afternoon outside the door of Machinery Incorporated Guyana (MACORP) on the East Bank before he could transact his business.

The blood in from of the company’s door.

The shooter was up to press time unidentified and an eyewitness claimed that his face was hidden under a black hoodie.
According to reports, the victim was walking towards the door when the robber approached. The gunman then shoved Gomes into the glass wall and a scuffle ensued.
As the struggle continued it ended up in front of the door and the bandit grabbed Gomes by his collar. The eyewitness then heard two gunshots and immediately ran for cover.
“I just saw the guy hold unto the customer’s collar and put the gun on him and I heard two gunshots after which I ran under the desk for cover, so I didn’t see what happened after that.” the eyewitness recalled
Gomes sustained two gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was immediately admitted. He is said to be in a stable condition.
A cousin of the victim said that Gomes had iindicated that he was going to a mechanic shop to have his vehicle fixed, and would then head over to MACORP.
“He say he going and get his vehicle fixed at the tyre shop and then go to MACORP because he had something to do there. The next call I received was that my cousin was shot and was hospitalised.”

