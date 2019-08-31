America Street money changer murder… Two sent to High Court, charges dismissed against third accused

As the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) for the three men who were accused of murdering America Street money changer Shawn Nurse called ‘Fabulous’ came to an end, two of the defendants were sent to the High Court for trial while charges were dismissed against the third.

Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope, both 24, of Freeman Street, La Penitence and Kacey Heyliger, 23, of Kitty were jointly charged for the offence which saw the PI being conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

Yesterday at the completion of the PI, the magistrate ruled that the prosecution was able to prove every element of the case against De Santos and Hope. She committed the men to stand trial before a Judge and Jury at the High Court.

The men will appear for trial at the next sitting of the Assizes. On the other hand, the matter was dismissed against Heyliger for insufficient evidence against him.

The charge read that on February 4, 2018, at America Street, Georgetown, they murdered Nurse during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

According to information, ranks were able to arrest Heyliger after Dos Santos and Hope admitted their involvement in the murder and implicated him

Nurse, known as ‘Fabulous,’ of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot in the left side of the face during a struggle with a gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

The father of three died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

According to the police, Nurse was shot to the left cheek just below the eye by an identifiable male dressed in a red hoodie and brown three-quarter pants who then escaped on foot via Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street.