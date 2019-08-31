Mom ID’s killer’s photo in Kaieteur News 21 years after daughter’s murder

It took a photograph in the Kaieteur News, and an alert and still-grieving mother, to help police to finally capture an alleged wife-killer,, who had been on the run for 21 years.

Philbert Thomas allegedly murdered his wife, 23-year-old Viola Thomas, back in September 5, 1998, at Cubacalli, Waini, North West District, reportedly stabbing her multiple times at a fun-day event. Police said he then went into hiding.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended that Thomas be charged with murder. Police said that the matter was heard at the Acquero Magistrate’s Court in Region One. Several witnesses testified against the accused.

The investigating rank was Detective Lance Corporal 13004 Linden Lord, who is now Superintendent and Commander of ‘E’ Division (Linden).

A police release stated that the matter was recalled eight years later at the same court it was adjourned with no appointed date for resumption.

“But after 21 years, 63-year-old Ms. Alina Thomas, the slain woman’s mother, never stopped thinking of her daughter, and it was she who spotted a photograph in the daily newspapers of Philbert Thomas, a man who gave his name as Gilbert Thomas to the police.”

At the time, ‘Gilbert Thomas’ was on remand on two charges of felonious wounding. He was accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Dolly Gobin, 48, and Leymond Smith, her 40-year-old partner.

It is alleged that Gobin and Smith, were consuming alcohol at Gobin’s home at Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice, when Thomas, with whom Gobin had shared a relationship, attacked them.

He allegedly stabbed Gobin under the left breast, while Smith was stabbed to the left side chest.

Police said the accused then fled. However, police arrested him two Saturdays ago at a camp in the Hururu backlands.

Ms. Alina Thomas immediately recognized the Kaieteur News photograph. She went to the Acquero Police station and made a report.

“A court order was filed and Philbert Thomas (Gilbert Thomas) was identified by Ms. Alina Thomas. He has since confessed to the crime,” police said.

The accused is to appear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.