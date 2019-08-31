20 Guyanese students head to China

In creating a more diversely trained public service ready to contribute to Guyana’s development, more students have been awarded scholarships to study in China beginning this upcoming academic year.

The students will be studying in several provinces across China in various fields, including medicine, engineering and several social sciences.The scholarships form part of the People’s Republic of China and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s continued bilateral support in all areas, ranging from trade to infrastructure to education.Permanent Secretary of the Department of Public Service, Karen Vansluytman-Corbin, reiterated the department’s commitment to ensuring Guyanese students have access to a range of educational opportunities.“We believe that training is the essence of transformation and is essential for the development of Guyana’s human capita… training continues to be pivotal and necessary in order for the public service to achieve its developmental objectives,” she noted. Chen Xilai, Deputy Chief of the Chinese Embassy congratulated the students and explained that their accomplishment is no small feat.“Congratulations! For this year, 10 million high school students took part in this year’s national university entrance examinations and less than 10% of them can be accepted by the top universities that you are going to study,” Xilai said.Returning student of Medicine, Serena Rambarran shared anecdotes of her time in China and encouraged the outgoing batch to enjoy Chinese culture and to embrace and love all aspects of the move to China. Student affairs official Tanza McAlmont reminded the scholarship awardees that there is a support system available to them.Navindra Gossai, one of the outgoing students, said he is grateful for the opportunity and he is optimistic about what the future holds for Guyana through these educational opportunities.Upon their return, the students will serve in the public sector in fields specifically related to their areas of study.The Coalition Government has continued its push for more training and scholarship opportunities for youths and has dramatically increased the number of scholarships available.These scholarships can be awarded locally for courses of study at the University of Guyana (UG), the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE), Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School and many other local tertiary institutions, Regionally at the University of the West Indies and internationally at Universities in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China and several other universities worldwide. (DPI)