107 students complete work study with Police Force

A total of 107 students have completed their work study stint with the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Yesterday, they were each rewarded with incentives amounting to over $1.6 million. The GPF said that it collaborated with the Ministry of Education to facilitate the apprenticeship program for placing students on work-study in various departments/branches within the force. As a result, on June 19, over 100 students from 15 different schools and seven from private institutions commenced training.

“Students performed excellently during their apprenticeship,” the GPF said. Deputy Commissioner of Administration, Mr. Paul Williams, DSM, briefed the aspirants on good conduct and discipline. He motivated them by saying “winners don’t quit and quitters don’t win” and “the race is not for the swift but for who can endure it to the end”. Mr. Williams encouraged all to qualify themselves so as to elevate in the future and must always take criticisms positively.