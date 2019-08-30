VOTE FOR ME!

Vote for me and there will be full transparency. So transparent, in fact, that everything you will see.

Vote for me and there will be accountability. So accountable, that those in the wrong will be found guilty.

Vote for me and everything will be free. Vote for me and VAT will be free. Vote for me and school lunches will be free, uniforms for the children will be free, school books and the school bus will be free.

Vote for me and every citizen above the age of eighteen will be entitled to free housing. Vote for me and water will be free. Vote for me and electricity will be free.

Vote for me and education will be free. Vote for me and all health care will be free. Vote for me and all medication will be free.

Vote for me and paddy will be free. In fact, if you vote for me, all seeds will be free.

Vote for me and milk and cassava will be free. Vote for me and every school child will receive a monthly allowance of $20,000 from the government.

Vote for me and pensions are going to be increased by 500%. Vote for me and all pensioners are going to have free spectacles. Vote for me and pensioners are going to be given the opportunity to travel free on all minibuses and hire cars. Vote for me and all pensioners will be given a free house.

Vote for me and all investors will not have to pay any interest on their loans. The government will pay the interest. All investors will be allowed to retain all their profits. All employees will not have to pay any taxes.

Vote for me and all rice farmers will be given free tractors and those leasing state lands will not have to pay any fee for such leases. Vote for me and free drainage and irrigation will be provided.

Vote for me and for every acre of land that is planted, the farmer will receive $100,000.

Vote for me and all policemen will receive a 100% increase in salary, all nurses 200% and all teachers 300%. Free transportation will be provided to take these categories of workers to and from work.

Vote for me and television will be free, radio will be free and the newspapers will be free.

Vote for me and every Guyanese will receive not just a free computer but a free printer and all the paper and ink required. Vote for me and every house will have internet.

Vote for me and every teenager will get a free iPhone, and just for added benefits, $200 top-up every month. And just to show you that my government is considerate of those who are poor and do not have enough funds to top-up their phone accounts, we will give free credit of $500 each month. Do I have your vote now?

Vote for me and we will build all schools free. Vote for me and the sea defences will be free. Vote for me and the roads will be free. Vote for me and the bridges will be free. Vote for me and everything will be free.

What do you mean by asking me how I will pay for all of these things? Have you not been hearing me? Everything will be free. So there will be no need for money. No need for property. No need for taxes, because everything will be free, free, free.