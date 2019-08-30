Sleeping dredge owner, reputed wife set alight in mining camp -suspect on the run

Police in ‘F’ Division are hunting for a man who set a dredge owner and his reputed wife alight, while the couple slept in their camp, located in Mazaruni, Region Seven.

The incident occurred at around 04:40 hrs yesterday.

Lyndon Joseph, 35, of Karrau Village and Maria Pereira DaSilva, a Brazilian national, were rushed to the Bartica Hospital after the attack. Da Silva is believed to be the more badly injured of the two.

Kaieteur News understands that the dredge owner and the suspect were involved in a confrontation shortly before the attack.

Joseph alleged that he and his reputed wife were at a birthday party when he received word that the man was in his camp.

The couple returned to the camp, where Joseph confronted the suspect.

An argument ensued and Joseph ‘broadsided’ the intruder with a cutlass. The man fled the scene, but allegedly returned about 04:00 hrs while the couple was lying on a mattress. He then doused them with gasoline before setting them alight.

Joseph and DaSilva were rushed to the Bartica Hospital, where they were admitted.