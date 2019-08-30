Onshore facilities covered by national oil spill plan-CDC Head

Latest update August 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

According to head of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Colonel Kester Craig, Guyana’s national oil spill contingency plan will not only cover offshore activities, but also the day to day works of supporting onshore facilities.

CDC Head, Colonel Kester Craig

In this regard, Colonel Craig noted that there are shore base facilities, which have to provide a number of services to the operators within the various blocks. “So they will be brought under regulation to ensure they have oil spill response plans in place and are observing international best practices in all that they do,” the official stated.
Further to this, Colonel Craig noted that support for Guyana’s oil spill response efforts is being received from other offshore service providers such as GAICO Construction, which has teamed up with the Corena Group of Finland.
GAICO Construction and the Corena Group of Finland had signed a joint venture several months ago that will see them pooling their resources to boost Guyana’s oil spill readiness.
Their office is located at GAICO’s New Market Street, Office.
GAICO’s Managing Director, Komal Singh has noted in the past that its partnership with Corena enables it to provide several services such as oil spill, emergency and Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) response standby services; oil spill response accredited training and consultancy services; and hazardous and non-hazardous waste management services.
In the meantime, the national oil spill plan is nearing completion, with Craig noting that only 10 percent of the work remains outstanding.

