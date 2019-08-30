Odyssey River and Sight Seeing Tours partners with LGC for Sunday’s tourney

One of the leading tour companies in Guyana with a new 80-passenger tour boat operating from Parika, Odyssey Sight Seeing Tours have partnered with the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) for the staging of its second annual tournament which is set for this Sunday.

This tournament was launched yesterday at the Odyssey Transport Services 171 A, Light Street, Bourda. Speaking at the launching ceremony, Odyssey River and Sight Seeing Tours representative Troy Khan said that they are happy to be associated with the sport once again.

“We have noticed that our inaugural tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) was well received, it brings a lot of joy to the people there and promotes a friendly atmosphere, so we plan to sponsor it again this year,” he added.

Khan said he is looking forward to continue this partnership with the LGC. “Golf has been on the rise, so definitely something good has been happening there and we are looking forward to a successful and exciting tournament.”

He lauded the LGC for organising tournaments in a timely manner and informed that Managing Director of the company, Feroze Barakat is a long time member of the club, an avid golfer and despite his absence, he is pleased to support the LGC executive as they continue the strive to provide the best golfing experience year-round.

LGC President Aleem Hussain expressed gratitude to the sponsors and said this will be an exciting weekend for golf since the club will also host the Puran Brothers tournament tomorrow as players prepare for the Suriname Open and the Guyana Open in October.

“I would like to thank the members who have participated in the many tournaments held this year. I especially wish to thank Captain of the Club, Chen Deo and those Executive members who have given above and beyond their required duties to ensure that the LGC continues to function at the level we have over the past year.”

There will be three Flights to accommodate players of all abilities with handicap up to 36. The top two persons in each Flight will take home a trophy while there will be prizes for Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event which starts at 08:30hrs and stay on to enjoy the tranquility of the serene setting of the golf club. For more information on how you may learn the game absolutely free visit Lusignan Golf Club on Facebook or call, 220 5660.

Among the golfers slated to participate are Dr. Joaan Deo, Hussain, Troy Cadogan, Avinash Persaud, Brian Hackett, Pur Persaud, Max Persaud, Vijay Deo, Shanella London, William Walker, Kalyan Tiwari and Munaf Arjune. (Zaheer Mohamed)