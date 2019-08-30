North Pakaraimas Football Tourney Rivalry intense in both male and female versions; Kamana village impresses on debut as host

The respective finals of the male and female segments of the Annual North Pakaraimas Football Tournament are expected to be contested on Friday August 30 at the Kamana Blue Lions Sports Ground in the village of Kamana, Region 8.

Twenty (20) teams, 12 male and eight female, have been locked in all-day battles since last Sunday when the tournaments were kicked off by Honourable Minister of Social Cohesion, with Responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, Hounorable Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Hon. Valerie Garrido-Lowe and FIFA Coaching Instructor, Mr. Lenny Lake.

Since kick off, the teams have been engaging each other daily from 08:00hrs to 18:00hrs daily in search of reaching the finals and then on to the coveted champion’s trophies and bragging rights for the next 12 months as well as the right to represent the Region at next month’s Annual Heritage Month Football Tournament.

Earning the right to contest the quarter-finals in the male competition were Paramakatoi, Bamboo Creek and Chenapou from Group ‘A’, Kopinang and Itabac from Group ‘B’ and Kanapang, Kato and host Kamana from Group ‘C’.

Three of the female semi-finalists were known up to Wednesday morning and they were the host Kamana and Kurukubaru from Group ‘B’ and Kanapang from Group ‘A’, the other team would have been decided by the end of Wednesday after the final three matches when Chenapou took on Paramakatoi, Itabac opposed Kopinang and Chenapou engaged Kanapang.

Following are results of the male competition as at end of play on Tuesday:

Female Fixtures

25:08:19 – Kanapang 4 Kopinang 0, Paramakatoi 0 Itabac 0, Mountain Foot 0 Kurukubaru 3, Kamana 1 Maikwak 0.

26:09:19 – Chenapou 2 Kopinang 0, Kamana 1 Mountain Foot 0, Maikwak 0 Kurukubaru 2, Kopinang 3 Paramakatoi 0, Chenapou 0 Itabac 2.

27:08:19 – Kamana 0 Kurukubaru 0, Maikwak 0 Mountain Foot 0, Kanapang 2 Itabac 0, Kopinang 0 Paramakatoi 1.

Male Fixtures

25:08:19 – Kamana 2 Mountain Foot 0, Maikwak 0 Itabac 4, Chenapau 0 Bambaoo Creek 1, Monkey Mountain 2 Kato 1, Paramakatoi 1 Kurukubaru 0.

26:08:19 – Monkey Mountain 1 Maikwak 1, Paramakatoi 1 Bamboo Creek 1, Kato 4 Mountain Foot 1, Itabac 2 Kopinang 0, Kurukubaru 0 Chenapau 0, Kamana 2 Kanapang 0.

27:08:19 – Bamboo Creek 2 Kurukubaru 1, Mountain Foot 0 Kanapang 0, Itabac 1 Monkey Mountain 0, Maikwak 0 Kopinang 1, Kato 0 Kamana1.

All the teams have been camping out at the playing venue, which has two full-sized fields allowing male and female matches to be played simultaneously. During the day, it’s a colourful atmosphere where supporters of the teams line the fields to support.

There are also a few stands; some double-sided adoring the parameters of the two fields to accommodate spectators, some even settled to tie up their hammocks under trees around the venue to soak up the all-day action while others would have built make shift tents.

On the field of play, there is no letting up in terms of intensity by either of the teams in action, a wonderful and satisfying sight to behold by these players, some walking hours, some one, two and three days to Kamana and at the end, will do so once again to get back to their respective villages.