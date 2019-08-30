Guyana taps into foreign entertainment market at Carifesta XIV

From all accounts, Guyana’s aim to tap into the international market at Carifesta XIV has been fairly successful, according to Culture Director Tameka Boatswain.

To date, local Soca artistes, Michelle ‘Big Red’ King and Mark Batson, have received rave reviews at the event, and have landed several radio and television interviews and international gigs, according to Boatswain.

The Director said that the Guyanese delegation to some extent was the focus for several international talent scouts.

She explained that this year around, Guyana’s’ performance has been seen as the best so far, adding that even other participating countries were entirely enthralled with several performances. She said that the Guyana contingent had ensured that their acts were export-ready, by soliciting experienced presenters who were already well-established performers.

Boatswain noted that, as a result, they were able to showcase Guyana’s rich diverse culture at the event in a very impressive manner, displaying presentations of the highest standard. She said there was particular interest surrounding the Guyanese dancers who were a collaborative body comprising representatives from the National School of Dance, National Dance Company and several other entities.

The Culture Director said that this year, the host country, Trinidad and Tobago, invited buyers from around the globe who scouted products and talents showcased, with the aim of collaborating and contracting. She said with that in mind, her Department had particularly focused on ‘pruning’ their acts, with the intent of grabbing all opportunities in this regard.

She said that presentations were of a very higher calibre. A contingent of one hundred participants attended the festivities, while an independent delegation of fifty persons accompanied the delegation with the main aim of providing support.

The Guyanese showcased their talents in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, theatre, dance, music, craft, fashion, body art and more.