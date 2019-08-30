GGMC hosts Customer Appreciation Day

Latest update August 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) hosted a Customer Appreciation Day yesterday at its Brickdam, Georgetown headquarters, in observance of its 40th Anniversary and also Mining Week. As customers were leaving the premises yesterday after conducting their business, they were presented with a token.
Aug 30, 2019Kingston, Jamaica, CMC – Six days after a heavy 318-run drubbing in the opening Test, West Indies will try to pick up the pieces and turn the tables on India when the critical second Test bowls off...
When Minister Jaipaul Sharma called me about a vituperative statement the WPA issued about his rejection of 5000 American...
Vote for me and there will be full transparency. So transparent, in fact, that everything you will see. Vote for me and...
By Sir Ronald Sanders Michelle Bachelet is a torture survivor. She was arrested in 1975 by the late dictator Augusto Pinochet's...
