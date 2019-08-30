Latest update August 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GGMC hosts Customer Appreciation Day

Aug 30, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) hosted a Customer Appreciation Day yesterday at its Brickdam, Georgetown headquarters, in observance of its 40th Anniversary and also Mining Week. As customers were leaving the premises yesterday after conducting their business, they were presented with a token.

 

More in this category

Sports

Windies seek Sabina turnaround in wake of Antigua debacle

Windies seek Sabina turnaround in wake of Antigua debacle

Aug 30, 2019

Kingston, Jamaica, CMC – Six days after a heavy 318-run drubbing in the opening Test, West Indies will try to pick up the pieces and turn the tables on India when the critical second Test bowls off...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Leg Uitvlugt Warriors win back to back; Eagles remains only unbeaten team

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 30, 2019

Odyssey River and Sight Seeing Tours partners with LGC for Sunday’s tourney

Odyssey River and Sight Seeing Tours partners...

Aug 30, 2019

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney Rivalry intense in both male and female versions; Kamana village impresses on debut as host

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney Rivalry intense...

Aug 30, 2019

Host Country Agreement signed for CPL Hetmyer appointed ‘Director of Batting’ by GAW

Host Country Agreement signed for CPL Hetmyer...

Aug 30, 2019

History created as FIFA partners GFF to outfit 20 Indigenous teams FIFA Instructor Lenny Lake impressed with commitment and love displayed

History created as FIFA partners GFF to outfit 20...

Aug 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • VOTE FOR ME!

    Vote for me and there will be full transparency. So transparent, in fact, that everything you will see. Vote for me and... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019