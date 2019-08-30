GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Leg Uitvlugt Warriors win back to back; Eagles remains only unbeaten team

Eagles FC of Stewartville notched their second win in as many matches to remain the only unbeaten team while Uitvlugt Warriors enjoyed back to back wins when the

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League continued in the West Demerara Football Association at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, West Coast Demerara.

On Sunday, Eagles soared to a comfortable 3-1 win over Pouderoyen of West Bank Demerara after the latter jumped ahead in the 12th minute when Reshawn Embrak found the back of the nets. Falling behind only served to wake up the sleeping Eagles and they found the energy to flap their wings and were never caught again.

Charles Benn in the 13th minute drew them level after which, David Chisholm put them ahead in the 52nd minute before the icing was put on the cake when Tolbert Baptiste scored in the 63rd minute.

Uitvlugt Warriors staved off a late challenge by Den Amstel to emerge 4-3 winners in an exciting contest. Uitvlugt made it a 2-0 game on account of a double off the boot of Travis Fraser in the 2nd and 34th minute.

Den Amstel’s Chris Smith, who scored all their goals, drew his team level when he converted in the 38th and 51st minute but Uitvlugt regained the lead four minutes later on account of Keishawn Andrews’ goal.

They Warriors again doubled the advantage in the 65th minute, thanks to a Michael McKend goal and even though Smith achieved his hat-trick one minute later, Uitvlugt Warriors were able to protect their one goal advantage until full time and this was even after being reduced to 10 when Jonathan Dowlaw was given marching orders.

In the lone game on Tuesday at the same venue, Uitvlugt Warriors downed Hurry-ATE, 5-3 on account of a brace each from Shaquan Gilkes (6,38) and Travis Fraser (45,55); their other goal was scored by Malcolm Dainty in the 42nd minute.

Hurry-ATE got their goals from Samuel McLeod (3) and Nashawn Lian in the 57th and 59th minute. In the other match on Sunday, Hurry-ATE hurried to a resounding 7-0 triumph over Wales FC.

Firing in a helmet-trick was Samuel Moonsammy (3, 5, 50, 66) with a double from Daniel Barker (15, 20), the other coming from I-Zion Jah in the 70th minute. Matches are expected to continue on Sunday at a venue to be announced.

Latest Points Table

Team P W D L GD Points

Eagles (Stewartville) 2 2 0 0 3 6

Pouderoyen 3 2 0 1 2 6

Uitvlugt Warriors 4 2 0 2 0 6

Hurry-ATE 3 1 0 2 3 3

Wales FC 2 1 0 1 -5 3

Den Amstel 2 0 0 2 -3 0