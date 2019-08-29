You can’t please everybody

In this world you can’t please everybody. Some people didn’t want de house to house registration suh de GECOM chairman stop de registration. De lady know that people shouldn’t waste their time suh she decide that all who get register will be added to de old list.

Of course if dem name already pun de list then it will be deleted. But now people complaining how by adding de names who register de old list would be corrupted. Dem boys can’t understand that.

This is de age of computer suh anything that duplicated could be easily found and erased. And in any case people can’t vote twice unless dem register in different districts. And is people from every political party get registered.

Nearly three thousand people register. Some of dem actually come back home to live since de last registration. And of course, nuff people move out. Some of dem dead.

Ever since Steve was Chairman, he claim that he got problems removing dead people from de list. That ain’t change because de registrar don’t feed information to GECOM. And even if de registrar provide de information GECOM still got to remove those names.

De next thing dem boys expect is that people gun find fault wid de new list because some of de new people who come back home shouldn’t come back because dem live overseas all dem years.

Of course, dem have people who believe that dem should complain bout everything. Dem boys expect to hear some complaint about de snacks that GECOM serving. Dem might also complain bout de meeting because a woman is de chairman.

Some of dem already saying that dem sorry Steve resign because he wasn’t serious like this lady. She hear all de talk and de complaints suh she mekking she own decisions. All who don’t want to vote can sit down and hold dem head because de chairman gun mek de decision fuh dem.

Talk half and don’t try to please everybody.