Trying to contact driver whose car was struck near Peter’s Hall

Latest update August 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
At around 23.00 hrs on Tuesday night, the driver of a grey pickup, GNN 9943, was observed driving at a fast rate, and in an erratic manner, while heading south on the East Bank Demerara Public Road, near Peter’s Hall.
He then struck a grey-coloured car in the vicinity of the Peter’s Hall Masjid, but did not stop. A Kaieteur News vehicle attempted to pursue the culprit, but the driver managed to elude us.
We are attempting to contact the driver of the car that was struck. He or she can contact Mr. Glenn Lall, publisher of the Kaieteur News, on phone number +592 624 6456.
