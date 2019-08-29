Truck driver jailed 7 months for death of Guysuco superintendent

The truck driver, who was earlier found guilty on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving, when he reversed and killed a Guysuco Field Superintendent has been sentenced to a mere seven months in jail.

Mohandass Meenkum called “Marvin”, 36, of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Reliance Magistrate’s Court. After a lengthy trial he was found guilty and a probation report was ordered.

On September 21, 2018, Meenkum reversed motor canter GWW 1831 out of his yard on to the Betsy Ground Public Road. In the process he crashed into 52-year-old Rajendranauth Haralsingh, called “Jerry” of 28 Reliance Abandon, East Canje, Berbice, thus causing his death.

During the trial Prosecutor Woman Inspector Althea Solomon argued that the actions of Meenkum caused the death of Haralsingh. She noted that on the day in question he did not observe the Five C’s, and did not take due care and consideration when he reversed his canter in a dangerous manner on to the Betsy Ground public road. Thus crashing into Haralsingh, who was passing at the time on his motorcycle.

Haralsingh, a father of two, was attached to the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of the Rose Hall Estate. He had just finished supervising workers in the backdam and was heading home around 12:30 hours on motorcycle CF 1615 when he was struck by the canter. He was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed.

A post mortem examination conducted on the body gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to multiple injuries.

Meenkum was represented by attorney-at-law Ramesh Rajkumar.

Magistrate Singh had told the accused that it was his actions on the day that caused a dangerous situation by reversing on to the main road.