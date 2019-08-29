Puran Bros set to clean up at golf tournament

Puran Bros Inc. Inaugural golf tournament is set for Saturday August 31 at 12:30 pm and promises to be a magnificent event as all eyes and support of the company will be with new LGC member Satish Puran, Director of the Top Mix Cement division as he plays in his first ever tournament.

At their newly remodeled headquarters building on the West Coast of Demerara, President of the LGC Aleem Hussain received the sponsorship check from executive administrative assistant Sarah Dass and Director of the Top Mix Cement division Satish Puran.

Mr. Hussain expressed his appreciation to the company for their support and said he was encouraged by the level of development and expansion by the company over past few years and looked forward to a long-term relationship.

Puran Bros has been a supporter of golf and sports for many years in Guyana and as their personal growth as a company continues, so does their involvement in local activities.

Known for their waste removal services, the company has expanded their operations to include tyre recycling, paper shredding, party supplies, equipment rental, tree trimming, Cement supply, road sweeping, and septic tank removal, amongst many other services.

In operation since 1987 and with more than 300 employees in the company, odds are that almost every household in the city uses one of the services provided by Puran Bros on a regular basis.

This week’s tournament will feature players of every category as trophies will be awarded to the top two players in three categories – 0-10; 11-19 and 20-36 along with prizes for longest drive and nearest to the pin.

Satish Puran described his excitement as a new golfer stating, “The experience of making a great shot is incomparable to almost any other feeling in the world, and the precision and dedication it takes to succeed at golf can be transferred to the business environment.”

Members of the public and business partners and employees of Puran Bros are all invited to come share in the fun and excitement of the game and the ambience of the Lusignan Golf Course.