Latest update August 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Puran Bros set to clean up at golf tournament

Aug 29, 2019 Sports 0

Puran Bros Inc. Inaugural golf tournament is set for Saturday August 31 at 12:30 pm and promises to be a magnificent event as all eyes and support of the company will be with new LGC member Satish Puran, Director of the Top Mix Cement division as he plays in his first ever tournament.

President of the LGC Aleem Hussain receives the sponsorship check from Executive Administrative Assistant Sarah Dass and Director of the Top Mix Cement division Satish Puran.

At their newly remodeled headquarters building on the West Coast of Demerara, President of the LGC Aleem Hussain received the sponsorship check from executive administrative assistant Sarah Dass and Director of the Top Mix Cement division Satish Puran.
Mr. Hussain expressed his appreciation to the company for their support and said he was encouraged by the level of development and expansion by the company over past few years and looked forward to a long-term relationship.
Puran Bros has been a supporter of golf and sports for many years in Guyana and as their personal growth as a company continues, so does their involvement in local activities.
Known for their waste removal services, the company has expanded their operations to include tyre recycling, paper shredding, party supplies, equipment rental, tree trimming, Cement supply, road sweeping, and septic tank removal, amongst many other services.
In operation since 1987 and with more than 300 employees in the company, odds are that almost every household in the city uses one of the services provided by Puran Bros on a regular basis.
This week’s tournament will feature players of every category as trophies will be awarded to the top two players in three categories – 0-10; 11-19 and 20-36 along with prizes for longest drive and nearest to the pin.
Satish Puran described his excitement as a new golfer stating, “The experience of making a great shot is incomparable to almost any other feeling in the world, and the precision and dedication it takes to succeed at golf can be transferred to the business environment.”
Members of the public and business partners and employees of Puran Bros are all invited to come share in the fun and excitement of the game and the ambience of the Lusignan Golf Course.

More in this category

Sports

Police Detective Charged for beating man in burial ground, granted bail

Police Detective Charged for beating man in burial ground, granted...

Aug 29, 2019

A Guyana Police Detective yesterday stood in the prisoners’ dock, where he was made to answer to an inflicting bodily harm charge. Thirty-two-year-old Colwin Major, a resident of La Bonne Intention...
Read More
Puran Bros set to clean up at golf tournament

Puran Bros set to clean up at golf tournament

Aug 29, 2019

Minister Khemraj Ramjattan and team presents sports gear to No72 Sports Club

Minister Khemraj Ramjattan and team presents...

Aug 29, 2019

Insurance Institute of Guyana tapeball tourney set for Saturday at GNIC SC

Insurance Institute of Guyana tapeball tourney...

Aug 29, 2019

GFF successfully hosts Extraordinary Congress Clean Audit Report presented

GFF successfully hosts Extraordinary Congress...

Aug 29, 2019

Dominion Enterprise supports Berbice Schools

Dominion Enterprise supports Berbice Schools

Aug 29, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019