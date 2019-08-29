Latest update August 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Police Detective Charged for beating man in burial ground, granted bail

Aug 29, 2019

A Guyana Police Detective yesterday stood in the prisoners’ dock, where he was made to answer to an inflicting bodily harm charge.

Colwin Major

Thirty-two-year-old Colwin Major, a resident of La Bonne Intention East Coast Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.
The charge stated that on May 4, 2019, at Le Repentir Cemetery, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm to Warren Duke. Major who holds the rank of Lance Corporal, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him by Senior Magistrate Daly.
Police Prosecutor Richard Harris made no objections to bail being granted to Major, but he asked that he stay away from the victim until the completion of trial.
The detective was represented by Attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson, who stated in his bail application for his client, that he should be released on a reasonable amount of bail as he is a serving member of the Guyana Police Force.
According to information, on the day in question the Detective and the victim had a heated argument, which caused the Detective to arm himself with an object which he used to inflict harm to the victim.
The matter was then reported and an investigation was launched. Major was subsequently arrested and charge for the offence, but he was later released on Station bail.
Major was then granted bail in the sum of $40,000, by Senior Magistrate Daly after she listened to the facts of the charge. He is expected to make his next court appearance on September 28, 2019.

 

New 2019