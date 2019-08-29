Minister Khemraj Ramjattan and team presents sports gear to No72 Sports Club

Latest update August 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of National Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, whilst on a recent visit to his home town area on the Upper Corentyne, Berbice, presented thousands of dollars worth of sports gear to members of the No 72 Sports Club, Corentyne.
The minister who is a well-known attorney at law was once a prominent fixture in the sporting arena in those areas, especially in the field of cricket.
The minister and a team that included Member of Parliament Reynard Ward were on a visit to the Upper Corentyne area. Minister Ramjattan in handing over the gear and equipment, cautioned the members to be disciplined and take good care of the items. He urged them to help push sports and community and recreational activities in the area so that youths and others can be gainfully occupied.
The members expressed gratitude on behalf of residents of the community and promised to make full use of the items donated.
They thanked the Minister for remembering them and their continued support and look forward to a continuous and lengthy relationship.
Among the items handed over were cricket bats, gloves, Footballs among other gear. (Samuel Whyte)
