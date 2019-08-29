Latest update August 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Insurance Institute of Guyana tapeball tourney set for Saturday at GNIC SC

The Insurance Institute of Guyana will be staging a five-over 7-a-side knock out tapeball competition on Saturday at the GNIC SC starting at 11:00hrs.

Anil Singh

The Institute, which is an arm of the Insurance Association of Guyana, is responsible for training and education in the industry and according to its President Anil Singh, this activity will be attended by members of the various insurance companies and its employees, he said that the purpose of this event is to bring the people together.
Eight teams have so far registered; Hand in Hand, Assuira, Diamond, GTM NAFICO, GCIS, Demerara Mutual and Caricom Insurance. Singh said that the brokers including APEX, MP, P and P, IBGL and Abdool and Abdool will team up with the Insurance companies to form the various teams. Trophies donated by the companies will be at stake and the top four teams from the preliminary round games will contest the semi finals.
Other events are carded for day such as sack race, while there will also be entertainment for the children. Singh said that this is the first time the institute, which is located at North Road and King Street, is engaging in such an activity and they are all excited.
He pointed out that the Institute encourages people to study and to some extent provide materials for them to do so, adding that there is a social activity committee on the institute that is responsible for events; this committee he said comprises members of the various insurance companies.

