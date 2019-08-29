India to offer full scholarships to young Guyanese -to lend advice on garbage

The Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, yesterday paid a courtesy call to Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, at his office.

During that visit, several areas of interest were discussed. Among these was the granting of scholarships to Guyanese. In an invited comment, Dr. Srinivasa said the aim is to build the skills of young people in Guyana.He explained that as part of the International Cooperation Programme, there is ITEC, (the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme) through which short course fully-funded scholarships are given to young students and graduates in various fields. “I was just discussing with the Mayor that we are ready to extend that cooperation and we are trying to increase the slots for Guyana,” the Indian High Commissioner stated.Scholarships will also be given for cultural aspects where interested persons will go to India to learn about their heritage and culture.Dr. Srinivasa also indicated that the Commission will help the city of Georgetown beautify the area around the Mahatma Gandhi statue since this year will be the 150th year of his birth.Garbage disposal is another area of interest that will see support offered to the city, with plans to adopt a similar system to one of the cities in India.Additionally, the Indian High Commissioner said he intends to strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Guyana and to work with the CARICOM Secretariat to strengthen the relationship with the Caribbean community and India.Also present during the courtesy call was Deputy-Mayor Alfred Mentore.