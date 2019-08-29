If not re-routed, GWI pipelines will stall road works – Contractors, Residents claim

The residents of Calcutta as well as the contractors working on the road leading up to the seaside are severely frustrated with the snail’s pace that Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is moving to re-route some pipelines.

The pipelines are currently in the path of the road contractors and according to them it is obstructing them, as they cannot bulldoze the entire thoroughfare to level it. They are also unable to layer the sand as the heavy machinery will damage the lines. The road has been in a state for quite some time and now that it is finally being fixed residents are anxious.

The contractors said that they have contacted the utility company several times and the response has been they will address the matter in three to five business days. However two weeks have since passed with GWI technicians making no appearance. The contractors said that they contacted GWI again last week only to receive an identical response.

“We call them and they keep saying today, tomorrow. If they don’t come and move the pipelines we can’t go down till at the back there,” one contractor explained.

He went on to say that the people living there will continue to suffer because the other road used to access the area is even worse than the one they are working on and when it rains it is a disaster and almost impassable for vehicles.

“We really need this road and if the people go down there and break up the pipe we ain’t gun get water. We calling on water company how long now; they keep coming and they can’t reach yet,” a resident lamented.

While waiting on GWI, the contractors have been working and have completed a reasonable stretch of road. However , GWI’s non –compliance, they fear, will stall its completion. Efforts to contact the entity for comments on the issue yesterday were futile.