House to House registration deadline… GECOM field staff to ‘double up’ for remaining days

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has issued an advisory calling on all its field staff, enumerators, clerks, Assistant Registration Officers to work full time to complete the remaining days of the House-to-House registration which is slated to end on Saturday, August 31.

GECOM ‘s Public Relation Officer, Yolanda Ward

GECOM ‘s Public Relation Officer, Yolanda Ward noted in a statement that in light of GECOM’s decision to conclude the House-to-House Registration exercise on August 31, 2019, field staff, Assistant Registration Officers (AROs), clerks, enumerators will be working from 10:00hrs – 19:00hrs daily for the remaining days.
GECOM’s field staff are usually required to work for at least four hours on week days and from 9:00- 4:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
The statement comes following a decision by GECOM to stop the House-to-House registration.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Commission noted that it acknowledged that the no confidence motion passed in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018 triggered a number of legal challenges in the local Courts and concluded with a ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice.
Cognizant of all that has transpired over the past months, GECOM has an obligation to produce a credible Official List of Electors (OLE) in the first instance and ultimately credible elections within the shortest possible time.
After considerable deliberations at the Commission on the way forward regarding the conduct of General and Regional Elections, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh, instructed the following that House-to-House Registration must be brought to an end; the data garnered from that registration exercise must be merged with the existing National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB) and the Commission will move to an extensive Claims and Objections Exercise (C&O) before extracting the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE).
Meanwhile, GECOM said that it will continue to further deliberate on other matters of importance for the holding of General and Regional Elections within the shortest possible time and its Secretariat will continue to implement a number of operation activities, in particular training of polling day staff and procurement of non-sensitive materials.

