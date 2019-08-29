Contractor ordered to correct East Berbice work

Latest update August 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
A contractor who was caught doing substandard work in the East Bank, Berbice area has been ordered to correct it.
Contractor Anirudh Ramcharitar was hired to construct a culvert at Macaw, East Bank Berbice.
As part of the work, the contractor was supposed to backfill the area with a combination of 40/60 sand/reefsand mix.
Instead, he was accused by residents of using mud.
Residents spotted when the contractor was doing the “substandard work” and immediately informed Member of Parliament, Reynard Ward, who also happens to live in the area.
MP Ward immediately visited the area and inspected the project with a number of NDC councilors and residents.
A number of problems were found and the contractor was requested to halt the work and correct the faults immediately.
However, the workers refused to stop and continued to work.
Ward reportedly then contacted the Regional Engineer and NDC councilors and residents revisited the area where they confirmed the problems.
The engineer reportedly asked the contractor to be present and upon checking it was revealed that mud was used to backfill the area, instead of the sand/reef sand mix.
The contractor was reportedly ordered to redo the work.
