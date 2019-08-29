City Hall to get tough on dishonest officers – Mayor

Over the past few statutory meetings at the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), the councillors have been presented with inaccurate and/or incomplete information. This has led to the stalling of works around the City of Georgetown which the M&CC is responsible for.

In an effort to make changes to such predicaments, Councillor Heston Bostwick at the most recent statutory meeting proposed a motion for City Council officers being sanctioned for providing to them incorrect information.

At previous meetings the Engineer had indicated that 41 manhole covers were constructed but they needed curing time of 18 days. Since then the curing period has elapsed and there are a number of manholes still left open. It is also unclear if any were covered at all since the Engineer seemed to be providing Council with inaccurate information.

Along with this motion, and at previous statutory meetings, evidence was put forward and the reference made where the engineers department as well as the treasurer’s department presented information that was incomplete and/ or inaccurate which hindered the works that the Council had to complete around the City of Georgetown.

Bostwick proposed that penalties be applied to those who lie to the Council. Furthermore, the Council is seeking to put a framework in place to administer penalties to those who are non-compliant with its regulations.