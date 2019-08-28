W.J Enterprise joins Limacol as tournament sponsors

Latest update August 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Distribution Company, W.J Enterprise got on board within the nick of time, to become a part sponsor of the Limacol Football tournament that kicks off this weekend.

W.J. Enterprise's Kavita Sookhu presents the sponsorship cheque to Petra Co- Director Troy Mendonca in the presence of Sean Embrack and Mark Alleyne.

This year's tournament will be the fourth annual edition Limacol Football competition that is primarily sponsored by New GPC.
However, for the first time in the tournament’s history W.J Enterprise, which is the sole distributor of Croxley Paper and other stationery supplies, has thrown their support behind the pharmaceutical company to become a sponsor of the tournament.
This year’s tournament will feature a total of 12 teams; eight from Georgetown, two from the East Coast of Demerara, one from the West Coast and one from the East Bank.
During the simple but significant handing over ceremony, Petra Co Director Troy Mendonca, stressed on the importance of corporate investments into sport. “These investments help to build future leaders and individuals that can take our communities and nation forward. So on behalf of the Petra Organization and the football fraternity at large, we want to say a big thank you to W.J Enterprise for coming on board as a sponsor of the Limacol football tournament,” he posited.
On the other hand, Kavita Sookhu spoke on W.J Enterprise’s behalf, explaining that the company is focused on playing a part in the development of youths.
“We are pleased to be associated with this year’s Limacol football tournament organized by Petra. W.J Enterprise recognises the stewardship of the Petra Organization in coordinating football tournaments and we see that we are fit to support this activity that develops talents locally.”
The champions will pocket $400,000, while second place will walk away with $200,000. Third and fourth place will pocket $100,000 and $50, 000 respectively.
The teams in the tournament are GFC, Pele, Campton, Northern Rangers, Black pearl, Beacon, Riddim Squad, Pouderoyen, Grove Hi Tech, Mahaica Determinators and Buxton Stars. Meanwhile GT Panthers and Eastveldt will have a play off for the twelfth spot in the tournament that kicks off this Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground.

