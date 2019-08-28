Venezuelan woman given community service for shoplifting deodorant, food items

“I am willing to do the community service and I am grateful”, were the words of a Venezuelan woman as she stood in court with tears streaming down her face after she was given community service for shoplifting.

Twenty-seven-year-old Oliamith Gonzalves, of 17 Henry Street, Georgetown, yesterday appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to her.

Gonzalves pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on August 24, 2019, at Regent Street Bourda, Georgetown, she stole a bottle of deodorant, two razors, Bounty beef cuts and chicken feet, articles to a total value of $5,490 – property of Bounty Supermarket.

According to reports, on the day in question about 15:00hrs, Gonzalves entered Bounty Supermarket, and while walking through one of the supermarket’s aisles, a customer who was purchasing poultry items noticed Gonzalves putting the items mentioned in the charge in her bra and her pants waist.

The customer then alerted the security guard who detained Gonzalves and took away the aforementioned items. The police were contacted and Gonzalves was taken to East La Penitence Police Station where she remained until her court appearance.

After listening to the facts of the charge, Senior Magistrate Daly ordered the defendant to serve three weeks of community service at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts every Monday, starting from September 2.