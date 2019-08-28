Latest update August 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Traffic Chief blames negligent supervisory personnel for return of lawlessness car park

Traffic Chief Lynden Isles yesterday explained that any form of lawlessness allowed on the minibus parks and its environs can for the most part be attributed to supervisory ranks not performing to expectations.
Isles said that on a regular basis, supervisory personnel at all stations are tasked with detailing ranks for various sections of the city, but noted that if departmental heads fail to carry out their duties of designating, observing and supervising junior ranks, then the department’s aim of ensuring a sustained campaign approach will not be successful.
He was referring to an article appearing recently in this publication that highlighted his prior promises to maintain a sustained campaign to rid the bus parks of the menace of touts who over the years have continued to harass passengers and commuters.
The Traffic Chief further stated that any supervisory officers found failing to carry out their duties in a professional manner and with the public interests at heart, would be dealt with severely at the departmental level. He added that the department is presently working out strategic systems, geared at bringing on stream policies and projects aimed at restoring order – citing that zero tolerance will be given to any minibus touts found harassing commuters. He said that just recently his department met to formulate a plan that will see ranks taking an approach to the issue that is geared towards eradication. He said those systems, when fine tuned, will be made available to the public.
The campaign against touts was intensified by the Police Traffic Department some three months ago and order was restored to the bus parks in the city. Minibuses were all in line as expected, and the absence of touts was noticeable. Commuters and other members of the public had heaped praises on the police for their efforts, and had hoped that the campaign would have been a sustained exercise.
Recently, the presence of police ranks on the parks has dwindled significantly, thus creating the loophole for the touts to return in their numbers.
Meanwhile, former Crime Chief, Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Alves responding to a spate of crimes occurring around the Stabroek, Georgetown area, had said that his department would have been taking a systematic approach involving collaborative efforts with the City Constabulary and other military organisations.
Several regular vehicular patrols and plainclothes police stakeouts had followed which saw a change in the state of things around the Stabroek Market Square.
This too soon disappeared and, from all accounts, criminal elements have returned to the Stabroek Market area, taking up their positions outside the Parliament Building perimeter fence, and under the Demico House Outlet walkway, especially by night. They have also regrouped and joined forces with female and male sex workers to seek out and rob innocent citizens traversing the said areas.
Several attempts to solicit a response on the issue from Acting Crime Chief, Michael Kingston yesterday, proved futile.

