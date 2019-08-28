Three Foreign Companies bid for Ministry of Public Health Project

Latest update August 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Bids were opened yesterday by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board for two projects from the Ministry of Public Health – for the Supply and Delivery of Reagents for Disease Control Lot 1-4 and Supply and Delivery of Reagents for National Blood Transfusion Services and Standard & Technical Services.
Two of the companies are from the United States of America and the other one is Trinidadian. Other notable projects were the Ministry of the Presidency, Roof Rehabilitation of the Providence Hindu Temple, Construction of Portuguese Arrival Memorial, Phase 1 and Construction of 1823 Demerara Revolt Memorial.
Ministry Of Public Health
Supply and Delivery of Reagents for Disease Control Lot 1-4
Supply and Delivery of Reagents for National Blood Transfusion Services and Standard & Technical Services
Ministry of the Presidency
Roof Rehabilitation of the Providence Hindu Temple
Construction of Portuguese Arrival Memorial, Phase 1.
Construction of 1823 Demerara Revolt Memorial
Parliament Office
Exterior repainting of Public Buildings
Renovating Police Sanitary Area Public Area Public Buildings Brickdam (retender)
Central Housing & Planning
Supply and delivery of Laptop Computers
Police/Public Service Commission
Supply & Deliver of One New Sport Utility Vehicle
Bureau of Statistics
Supply and Delivery of Computer Equipment and Devices
Ministry of Public Security
Supply & Delivery of Office Furnishing for Guyana Police Force
Guyana Energy Agency
Supply & Delivery of Electrical Tools for Guyana Energy Agency
Guyana Revenue Authority
Rehabilitation and Modification of GRA Building New Amsterdam.
Regional Democratic Council Region 1
Construction of Engineer’s Living Quarters at Mabaruma, Region 1
Construction of Health Training Complex at Mabaruma, Barima-Waini
