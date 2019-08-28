Three Foreign Companies bid for Ministry of Public Health Project

Bids were opened yesterday by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board for two projects from the Ministry of Public Health – for the Supply and Delivery of Reagents for Disease Control Lot 1-4 and Supply and Delivery of Reagents for National Blood Transfusion Services and Standard & Technical Services.

Two of the companies are from the United States of America and the other one is Trinidadian. Other notable projects were the Ministry of the Presidency, Roof Rehabilitation of the Providence Hindu Temple, Construction of Portuguese Arrival Memorial, Phase 1 and Construction of 1823 Demerara Revolt Memorial.

