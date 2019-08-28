Latest update August 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Police Force rewards outstanding NGSA performers

Commissioner Leslie James hands over a bursary award to top student of the Guyana Police Force Awardees, Dellon Graham. Awards were given out to a total of 159 students who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). All of the awardees are children of police ranks.

Sports

Cummins omission only change for 2nd Test in Jamaica Reds to receive honour from CWI will be behind the mike for 150th Test

Cummins omission only change for 2nd Test in Jamaica Reds to receive...

Aug 28, 2019

Despite their humiliating 319-run loss in the first Test against India in Antigua the CWI selectors made just one change to the West Indies squad for the second and final Test against India at Sabina...
Final 16 teams confirmed for Inaugural ‘592 Street Kings’ Streetball Sparta Boss, Gold is Money among main contenders

Final 16 teams confirmed for Inaugural ‘592...

Aug 28, 2019

W.J Enterprise joins Limacol as tournament sponsors

W.J Enterprise joins Limacol as tournament...

Aug 28, 2019

Vanguard recover well to win Burnham Volleyball tourney

Vanguard recover well to win Burnham Volleyball...

Aug 28, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor The State of Refereeing in Guyana and by extension Football

Letter to the Sports Editor The State of...

Aug 28, 2019

Matarkai Indigenous Heritage Football tournament PK United FC and Sebai Invincible Talons FC crowned Champions

Matarkai Indigenous Heritage Football tournament...

Aug 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Time to move forward

    The Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) had little choice but to abort house-to-house registration. She... more

