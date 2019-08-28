Matarkai Indigenous Heritage Football tournament PK United FC and Sebai Invincible Talons FC crowned Champions

On Saturday last, 2017 National Indigenous Heritage Champion and double semifinalist, PK United FC, defeated Matthews Ridge Junior FC 2-1 in the Matarkai Indigenous Heritage football final played at Fitzburg Recreational Ground, Port Kaituma.

On a brilliant and windy afternoon, and watched by a sizable crowd, the closely knitted team in blue who remained unbeaten throughout the Matarkai competition, continued to display high quality of football throughout the 90 minutes of play as they won the bragging rights to represent Matarkai in the Regional Football competition which involves Hosororo FC of Mabaruma and Moruca at Mabaruma on September 7-8, 2019. The regional winner will then head to the National Indigenous Heritage games schedule from September 20-21 at Everest ground in Georgetown.

The men in blue from PK were confident as they had a well planned and calculated approach towards the young footballers from the Manganese mining community as one of their main striker and joint leading goal scorer Cordell Mitchell was rested for the first half of play. However, for PK’s left winger Leroy Domingo the Indigenous Heritage Games means business as he passed a super volley in the 9th minute of play to Striker Keanu Williams who converted in spectacular fashion, earning him the leading goal scorer title with four, in the entire competition, despite receiving a yellow card in the 18th minute, the “North west footballers” had a psychological lead as they headed into half time.

Following the interval, the Matthews Ridge Jr FC footballers showed determination of a comeback as Ishmael Glen managed to pull one back in the 53rd minute, through a penalty. However, the celebration didn’t last long as PK’s Jason Ramjohn was floored in the 59th minute by a Matthews Ridge player within the penalty box and defender Cornel St Romain converted to hand PK United FC another Indigenous Heritage football title and booked their passage to the regional Competition.

Meanwhile, Sebai Invincible Talons FC who won the Female segment a week ago will head to Mabaruma for the Regional competition on September 7-8.