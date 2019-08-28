Letter to the Sports Editor The State of Refereeing in Guyana and by extension Football

Congratulations are in order regarding the performance of our overseas Guyana Women’s team. I am still concerned that there is no evidence of football development in Guyana. Again we have no clubs and except for rubber stamp Associations.

UDFA was again in the spotlight with the head of referees in Linden bringing the game into disrepute after being misdirected by Mr. Forde and team of the GFF. If the Referees Association which should form the Referees committee of the GFF is not allowed to function, then the game will continue to go further into a state of irreversible damage.

Mr. Forde, please save our football and the future of our youths by leaving, since you are clueless as to what is required to effect growth into Guyana’s football. Your adviser Mr. Richard Gordon is being paid to do what after all these years? He was hopeless as the General Secretary of the TTFF, therefore what help could he bring to the table in Guyana. Jack Austin Warner was the defector President and General Secretary of the TTFF. Never in the history of Guyana did we have to import any administrator at any level. This is disrespectful and disgraceful to all Guyana.

What continues to amuse me is that Mr. Lovell former Head of the GDF and Rawltson Adams head of our Demerara harbor bridge sits idly by and allow Forde to make a fool of them or are you both clueless and hopeless as he? Are you comfortable collecting monies under false pretense while the football ship continues to drift without a sail?

In my last letter some weeks ago, I had asked President Forde and by extension the two VP’s regarding the monies (US50,000) received from FIFA for development of referees in Guyana. To date neither the Associations nor the Custodians of Football in Guyana have been informed regarding these funds. It begs the question if the two Vice President or General Secretary has any knowledge of the use and or misuse of these funds. Take note (VP’s) of what has happened to your peers in the Cayman and other parts of the World. You are accountable.

Additionally, upon review of the GFF Financial statements, this item is not adequately disclosed, which again begs the question as to competence of the financial officer and the Auditors. The Police and FIFA needs to be called into investigate whether there is financial mismanagement and possible misappropriation of funds. The silence of the executives and the Associations are deafening.

To this date of writing, referees attached to the GFF remains unpaid while those attached to Banks DIH a new footballing body were already paid. Additionally, I am reliably informed that this is just the tip of the Iceberg since your creditor’s listing keep growing each day. Some creditors have already taken court action for non-payments. Mr. President where is the funds from FIFA?

Sir in conclusion, let me remind you since you seem very ignorant of the fact that the referees are the custodian of the Laws of the Game with the mandate to execute same, not the Administrators, including you. Without the effective, unbiased interpretation of these Laws and its execution our matches are nothing more than scrubby not Football.

Mr. Forde, please pay the referees their outstanding funds and stop interfering with its functioning by suspending our referees without fair play and blocking their appointments.

What kind of a President are you? What about the player from Linden who you rushed for training in Brazil? He had reportedly thrown water into the referee’s face during a match without the matter even gracing the presence of the disciplinary committee. Take a page from the Boxing Association regarding discipline of players.

At the end of the day Sir you would lose, Football will always be the winner. The game is bigger than you, FIFA and CONCACAF.

The Caribbean is in a far worse state than ever in its history after Jack Warner because of lack of or no leadership at all.

Regards,

Thomas Bowen.

Businessman and former footballer.