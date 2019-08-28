Guyana Prison Service assists widow of rank slain during 2017 riots

Latest update August 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Fire Service has made a modest contribution to the widow of Prison Officer Odinga Wickham, who was slain on July 9, 2017, by
disgruntled inmates who also destroyed the Georgetown Prison.
A release described Wickham as “a dedicated father and exceptional prison officer, who died defending the service to which he had dedicated his life.”
The statement noted that Wickham had a young daughter.
“The officers of the Guyana Prison Service, believing that it is important to contribute to the welfare of the child, met with the widow and made a small contribution. The officers and ranks of the Guyana Prison Service Cooperative Credit Union also made a contribution towards the welfare of the child.
The Guyana Prison Service hopes to continue contributing to the welfare of the late officer’s daughter at the beginning of each school year, at her birth anniversary and at Christmas, while she is still in school. We take this opportunity to salute Prison Officer Wickham.”
