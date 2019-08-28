GPA calls for greater respect from those seeking media coverage

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) is asking the general public who seek media coverage to offer much more respect to its operatives so that workers can be able to effectively carry out their duties.

In a statement, the GPA said, “We have noticed with frequency two types of notices for press coverage that affect how our professionals carry out their duties and in some cases border on disrespect.”

According to the Association, persons seeking coverage of events oftentimes do not notify media houses of their events in a timely manner and notices are sent basically at the last minute, when their conferences and other events were planned well in advance.

The GPA also highlighted that media houses are facing a challenge, in which they are struggling with limited resources but at the same time, try to provide coverage of all sectors and stakeholders.

While noting an understanding for unplanned and unscheduled events, the GPA said that late notices for coverage greatly affect media operatives’ lives and production.

Moreover, the GPA said, “We would also like to place on the record our call for the disrespectful “snacks are available, food and drinks available, refreshment for media” and the other types of so-called inducements on press notices to come to an immediate halt.”

It was further emphasised that the media do not need any other inducement than access to true, accurate, fair and balanced information and that the press should not be enticed, encouraged, or excited to carry, cover or convey any information other than that which is in the public interest or the public’s right or need to know.