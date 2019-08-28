Gambling can cause yuh death

Dem old people always seh be content wid wha you have. But nuff people don’t listen. Dat is why some does thief and some does gamble.

But even when you gamble, you got to understand dat some people don’t like to lose. Just de odda day, a man gamble wid some people he know. And he win so he decide to go home. He never reach because de people who he beat decide dat dem want back dem money.

But if dem boys play and dem win, dem does buy some drinks fuh everybody suh de losers don’t feel too bad. But dis man keep he money suh de losers kill him. De courts gon talk.

But gambling is something dat people does warn against. A man use to play horses. When he start, he had a car. De next thing dem boys see him, he was riding a bicycle. When dem ask him wha happen, he tell dem de horses kick him.

Dem boys know people who lose dem business. Dem don’t want to call name but dem know a man who mek some money. He set up a nice bar. Now he don’t own nutten. Gamble tek all.

Dem know anodda man who win a hotel. Before he stop gambling, he continue and de next thing dem boys know, he lose back de hotel and more. If he wife didn’t hold on to de business, he woulda lose dat too.

People does gamble wid everything. Dem boys remember when people use to go to de Ministry to collect dem teacher pay. De money never use to go to de bank in dem days. A man collect de money and decide to gamble.

De people who sit down outside de room only know something was wrong when dem see de man coming out de room and crying. He gamble out de teacher money. Imagine dem teachers in school waiting fuh dem pay and dem can’t get no money.

Wha save de day is dat dem same gamble people decide to lend him de money.

Talk half and don’t trust people who does gamble.