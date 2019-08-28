Final 16 teams confirmed for Inaugural ‘592 Street Kings’ Streetball Sparta Boss, Gold is Money among main contenders

Following the official launch of the Inaugural edition of the ‘592 Street Kings’ streetball tournament on Monday last (August 19), the final list of teams, 16 in total, has been confirmed with some of the country’s best streetball teams along with some young, exciting, up and coming units going head to head for over $600,000 in cash and prizes.

The tournament which is being sponsored by Ansa McAl’s 592 Lager Beer brand, will see some well-established teams inclusive of Albouystown-B, Tiger Bay, Gold is Money and Sparta Boss take on younger streetball outfits such as LA Ballers, Future Stars, John Street and Avocado Ballers across three nights of highly anticipated action.

The venues which have been confirmed thus far are Berlin Tarmac (Drysdale and High Streets), while the second night will be played at the Burnham Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets. The final venue will be announced following the first two match days.

The three nights which will be played on September 7, 14 and 21 will see the teams clash in a straight knockout competition with eight games on night one. The eight winners will advance to the quarter-finals on night two. The winners of the quarter-finals will then advance to the semi-finals which will be played on the same night, while the losers will be eligible for the ‘592 Shield’ section.

At the tournament, patrons will have a chance to win prizes and 592 merchandise with select purchases of 592 beer; also in the works is a halftime penalty shoot-out between fans which could see them landing a bucket of 592 Lager Beers.

The ‘592 Street Kings’ of 2019 will pocket $300,000, while the runners-up will collect $150,000. The third-place finishers will grab $100,000 while fourth-placers will receive $75,000 and the winners of the ‘592 Shield’ section will collect $50,000.

Fixtures for the tournament will be released by the coming weekend.

The teams that have been confirmed for the tournament are:

Avocado Ballers, Sophia, Ansa McAl All-Stars, North East La Penitence, Back Circle, Albouystown-B, Tiger Bay, Leopold Street, John Street, Melanie-B, Broad Street, Alexander Village, Future Stars, LA Ballers, Gold is Money and Sparta Boss.