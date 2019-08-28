File on Deputy Commissioner Alves reaches Top Cop’s desk

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) file containing allegations against Deputy Commissioner (Law Enforcement) Lyndon Alves, is reportedly now on the desk of Police Commissioner Leslie James.

Kaieteur News understands that because the OPR investigators are junior to Alves in rank, they could not question him about the allegations. This will have to be done by the Commissioner of Police or even President David Granger.

A top police official had described the probe as “a very lengthy and intense” investigation.” Some of the allegations that were circulated in the media were addressed.

Alves, who was appointed Crime Chief, was sent on leave last June, in the wake of a number of allegations that were made about corruption in Berbice, where he had previously served as Commander.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, had indicated that Alves would return as Crime Chief if he is cleared. He had also stated that President Granger would make a decision on Alves’ fate if the allegations appear to hold merit.

The OPR report is said to contain allegations that were made by police ranks and civilians. They include claims about some ranks being paid to protect criminals, including an alleged plot to kill a policeman who was set to give evidence in a drugs case.

There were even allegations that a bandit had made calls to a senior cop, mere hours before the bandit was slain. Reports about ranks providing protection for drug shipments and interfering with investigations were also made.

Alves was one of four deputies appointed last year August by President David Granger in keeping with police reforms.

The reforms were spurred by the findings of an inquiry into an alleged assassination plot against President Granger. The inquiry report recommended sweeping changes to the police force’s leadership.

Expressing confidence that the investigation would be conducted in an impartial manner, Ramjattan had noted that the OPR has conducted hundreds of investigation of police ranks over the years.