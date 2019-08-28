Accused in Robb St. arson murders was pointed out during ID parade – Police witness

A 12-member jury was told yesterday that pensioner Ganga Kishna, who is on trial for the murders of a man and his two daughters, who were burnt to death when their home at Lot 65 Robb and King Streets, Georgetown, was set on fire in the wee morning hours of November 17, 2014, was pointed out during an identification parade held at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary Georgetown.

This is according to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Himnauth Sawh, who was called to testify when the trial of Kishna, also known as, ‘Scientist’ and ‘Buddy’ and his co-accused, Avishkar Bissoon, continued before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Demerara.

Together, the men are accused of murdering 63-year-old Randolph Thomas and his two daughters Tressa Rozario, 14, and Feresa Rozario, 11. They have both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

State Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial in her opening remarks to the jury stated that the sisters and their father were asleep around 2am when their home was set on fire. Based on reports, the sisters were trapped in the early morning inferno. Thomas, 63, managed to jump through a window to escape the flames. He, however, sustained second and third degree burns and later succumbed – on December 21, 2014 – while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Officer Sawh told the court that the identification parade was conducted in February 2016 at CID Headquarters, where he was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit. He recalled that the identification parade was in relation to the alleged murder and setting fire to a building at Lot 65 Robb and Wellington Streets, Georgetown, which resulted in the death of Thomas and his two daughters.

According to the police witness, Kishna was one among the eight suspects on the identification parade. He said that one Joseph Fraser was the sole witness to the parade. Officer Sawh said that before Kishna was placed on the parade, he told him of the purpose intended and he raised no objections. He said that the murder accused was placed among seven other men of similar height, weight and mode of dress. The witness told the court that within less than a minute, Kishna was pointed out by Fraser.

Kishna and Bissoon are being represented by lawyers Dexter Todd and Mursaline Bacchus respectively. The trial continues this morning at 09:30hrs.