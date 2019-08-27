Young Guns SC and Achiever’s Youth and SC to clash this weekend

The Young Guns Sports Club of Zorg, South Essequibo in collaboration with the New Opportunity Corps SC will be hosting Young Achiever’s Youth and Sports Club of West Berbice this weekend for the President’s challenge Cup.

The two teams will compete in a best of three T20 U19 matches at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast; games on both days will start at 09:30hrs. The Young Guns SC will select their team from; Saeed Hakh (Capt.), Orin Gibson, Jarad Allicock, Randhi Raghubir, Kurton Layne, Imtiyaaz Ally, Zakir Kadeer, Gibran Ally, Ravindra Nandalall, Arnold Adams, Deo Kanhai, Pamesh Seemangal, Sudarshana Moniram, Uriah Stoll, Chateram Seuratan, Kevin Sandiford, Eric Ifill, Thaddeus Fredericks, Royden Morris, Davindra Danpat, Andrew De Santos, Shane Wong, Omesh Roopnarine and Thickchand Pala.

Meanwhile, the Young Guns Sports Club cricket camp for young male and female cricketers is currently underway with sessions being conducted by Coach Forbes Daniels. The camp is geared to help develop the game in the area and it will conclude with the above fixtures on Sunday.

The trip will be the first for the Achiever’s Youth and Sport Club in Essequibo, since it was founded by David Black on July 27, 1997; the visit will also coincide with the club’s 22nd Anniversary Celebrations.

The Achiever’s Youth and SC teams will come from; Shamal Angel, Collis Noble, Budram Lakeram , Darius Joseph , Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Samuel, Odel Miller, Azoomah Alfred, Shelton Ramsay, Vickash Singh, Kayambu Small, Chris Daniels, Ayinde Rogers, Saqlain McAlmon, Darius Joseph, Renata Liverpool and Giea Isaac. Sherwin McPherson is the Coach and the manager is Black.

Meanwhile, the organisers will be embarking on a 20-week programme from September to January 2020 on the Essequibo Coast. This venture will see youths in the area being taught on cricket and other related topics. The business community is asked to lend support; those interest can contact Coach Forbes Daniels on 668-2419, Daniel Stoll on 664-5301, Akini Adams on 696-5095, Javid Azeez on 675-8335 or Debra Daniels on 683-7807.