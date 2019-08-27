Vergenoegen man critical after row over alcohol money

An East Bank Essequibo (EBE) resident is now in a critical state at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), after he was severely chopped by his drinking partner over money to buy alcohol.

According to reports, 45-year-old Trevor Scott of Lot 69 Vergenoegen Housing Scheme, was imbibing alcohol with a friend on Saturday evening, when an argument broke out as to who should buy the last bottle of rum.

As the argument escalated, Scott reportedly left the shop and went in the direction of his home.

As he approached his house, the suspect reportedly attacked him from behind with a cutlass, and dealt him several chops to his back and head.

Kaieteur News was told that because of the wounds he sustained, Scott immediately fell to the ground, and after seeing this, the suspect discarded the cutlass and ran away from the scene.

The victim’s wife told Kaieteur News that the men would usually go to the corner shop to drink rum, and they were never any fight between them about buying rum.

Scott was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, but was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient.

The wife of the victim also stated that she is very upset with the officers at the Leonora Police station, because several reports were made concerning the matter.

It was claimed that the police failed to show up at the scene to take statements from anyone.

When contacted a police officer at the station told this newscast that the suspect is still on the run.