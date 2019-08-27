Uncle Freddie pick pun cherry juice

Guyana got some people who can criticize nuff things. Tek Uncle Freddie. He go to buy cherry juice at Royal Castle and he got to pay some money. He didn’t like de price; he feel de cherry juice was too dare.

Dem boys know that if you buy cherry juice from a lady at de corner it gun be cheap because she ain’t got overhead expense; she probably mek de juice wid less cherry and nuff sugar. Royal Castle got to mek de juice wid a big machine and keep it cool. All of that cost electricity.

In de real world everybody know that when dem go to certain places a beer that does sell fuh three dollars dem does have to pay three times that sum when dem go to buy de same beer at a night club. Dem don’t complain like Uncle Freddie.

Dem boys who does drink vodka does pay what a bottle cost fuh three shots and dem don’t complain. If people don’t want to pay wha people ask dem can either mek dem own drink or look fuh de cheapest.

Is de same thing wid food. Some place does charge three thousand dollar for a plate of food but de people at de corner does charge five hundred dollars. Who like complain don’t have to buy de expensive food.

If a man get on a minibus to go home he gun pay less than one hundred dollars but if he tek a taxi he gun pay five times that. He can complain but if he refuse to tek de taxi dem got a whole lot of people line up to tek he place. If he walk he ain’t got to pay nutten till is time to buy new footwear.

Dem boys never hear Uncle Freddie complain bout free food. Once he don’t have to pay anybody can charge any price. He didn’t talk about de taste of de cherry juice at Royal Castle. De juice probably more rich and tasty than dem odda juice but only Uncle Freddie know.

Talk half and tell people bout de taste.