Teen Jailed for robbing Furniture Store and attacking owner

A nineteen-year-old teenage boy was yesterday sentenced to prison after he appeared in court to answer to a robbery with violence charge.

Imran Persaud, a miner from Hadfield Street, Georgetown, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

Persaud pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on June 1, 2019 at Lot 333 Cummings Street, Georgetown he stole $400, 000, US$500 and one DVR, property of Kamran Shaikh .

The charge also stated that at the time of the robbery or immediately after he used violence on Shaikh.

According to information, the victim is a businessman and the owner of a home furniture store on Cummings Street. Shaikh and the defendant are known to each other as Shaikh was once the employer of the defendant who worked for him for a couple of days. Prior to the incident the two had a misunderstanding and Persaud quit.

On the day in question, between 9:00hrs and 10:00hrs, the victim arrived at his place of business where he saw the defendant and another man in his store. The two men then confronted the victim and Persaud dealt the victim a lash to his head leaving him with injuries.

The court heard that after the two robbers confronted the victim they relieved him of some of the articles mentioned in the charge and made good their escape. The matter was then reported to the Alberttown Police Station and an investigation was launched.

The defendant was later arrested and place in custody and he later gave a caution statement admitting to the offence of robbery with violence, he was subsequently charged.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris made known to the court that none of the articles stolen were recovered.

The defendant was then sentenced to serve 18 months in jail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. (By Renay Sambach)