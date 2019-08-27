Latest update August 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

T and T take top spot with 91 gold medals; GKC placed second

Aug 27, 2019

Trinidad and Tobago emerged overall champions of the 2019 International Karate Daigaku Caribbean Cup which concluded on Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Jose Rodrigues (right) took silver in the boys 8-11 1+Dan kumite.

The victorious Trinidad and Tobago team

Members of the Guyana Karate College team

Anya Insanally (left) captured gold in the girls 8-11 1+Dan kumite

Jose Rodrigues (right) took silver in the boys 8-11 1+Dan kumite.

The lads from the Twin Island Republic bagged 91 gold medals, while Guyana Karate College (GKC) captured 55 gold medals to finish second overall.
In some of the latest results from Sunday night action, Guyanese Anya Insanally proved a cut above her rivals to win gold in the girls 8-11 1+Dan Kumite, while Jose Rodrigues of the GKC took silver in the boys 8-11 1+Dan kumite.
Aliya Wong of GKC won the girls 16-19 individual kata and later teamed up with Tashana Wong and Alyssa Persaud to win gold in the team bunkai 16-19 category.
GKC took the top podium spot in the over-50 team Bunkai, while Jonathan Robinson, Aiden Gomes and Jeremiah Williams captured gold in the 11-12 3-1 kyu team event. Robinson, Williams and Amar Jairam won gold in the 11-12 3-1 kyu Bunkai. Linden Abraham added to the GKC collection by winning the 16-19 male 6-4 kyu, individual kata and kumite before winning gold in the team kata and team bunkai.
Alonzo Pierre was victorious in the 16-19 kyu individual kata before Nalini Persaud captured the 40-49 1+Dan individual kumite title; she also took silver in the 40-49 1+Dan individual kata. (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

 

 

 

